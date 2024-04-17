Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,807,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,242,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.88 and its 200-day moving average is $213.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

