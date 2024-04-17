The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 16,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ CG opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

