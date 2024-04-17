TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

TopBuild Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.00. The stock had a trading volume of 612,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.97. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $198.82 and a twelve month high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

