TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Increases Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,878 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for approximately 42.4% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned 0.41% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

