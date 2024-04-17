TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $746.74. 2,569,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $763.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $367.35 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $709.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

