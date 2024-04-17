TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 298 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

