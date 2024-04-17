Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $438,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

MDT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. 7,674,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.