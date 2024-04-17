Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.28 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $61.99 million and $1.28 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,867.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.16 or 0.00752718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00040012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00105963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17226767 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,157,360.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.