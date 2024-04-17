United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 15,681 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

