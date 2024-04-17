VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OIH traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.37. 185,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,762. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $246.04 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.61.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

