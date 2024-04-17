Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 9,082,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,448,783. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

