Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.24. 178,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,417. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
