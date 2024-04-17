Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.61. 202,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,721. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

