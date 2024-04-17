Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,750. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

