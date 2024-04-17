Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 158959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

