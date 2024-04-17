Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.17

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.17 and last traded at $108.63, with a volume of 73198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.