Wealth Alliance Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 189,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.