Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $50,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXPI opened at $230.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

