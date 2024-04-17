Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $312.18 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $312,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.28.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,439,788 shares of company stock valued at $684,542,792. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $499.76 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.16 and its 200 day moving average is $396.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

