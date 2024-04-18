Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.31

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 57886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aimia from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Aimia Trading Down 2.9 %

Aimia Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$219.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

