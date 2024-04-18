Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Cut by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,599,142.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 542,342 shares in the company, valued at $75,944,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,599,142.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 542,342 shares in the company, valued at $75,944,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,584 shares of company stock worth $77,302,032. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

