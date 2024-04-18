Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 338,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,344,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Airship AI Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Airship AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Airship AI by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

