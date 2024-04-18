Archer Investment Corp Buys 579 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $108.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.