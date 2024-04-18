Archer Investment Corp Invests $69,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

