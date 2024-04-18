Archer Investment Corp Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $497.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

