Archer Investment Corp Takes $35,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHLF. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,143,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

