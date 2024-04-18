Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Separately, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,008,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $31.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.26.

