Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $173.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,027. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.