Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.08

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 704137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,035,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 586,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

