Bank First Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Bank First Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Bank First has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $773.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group cut shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 145.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

