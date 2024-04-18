Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $214.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $245.00 to $213.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.35.

Biogen Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $192.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

