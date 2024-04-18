Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.92

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 457385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after purchasing an additional 294,302 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

