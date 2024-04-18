Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.16. 301,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

