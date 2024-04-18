CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 368,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 209,892 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Stock Up 2.3 %

TLRY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 19,030,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,485,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

