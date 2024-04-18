Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

