Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Cascadero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.