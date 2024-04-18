Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $4,391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSS stock opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

