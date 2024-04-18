CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.