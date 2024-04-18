Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.