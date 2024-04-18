Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $37.06

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $36.04. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 21,145,954 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

