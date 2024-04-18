Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $37.06

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $36.04. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 21,145,954 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.