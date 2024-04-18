DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 3.5%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.27. 4,669,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,766,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $192,140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $107,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

