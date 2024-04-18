Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

