Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Up 3.9%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.31. Approximately 1,687,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,762,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.48.

Etsy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

