Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0322 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Flare has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $15.71 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,584,650,566 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,584,650,566.91814 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03225611 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $15,548,795.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

