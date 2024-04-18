Flputnam Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

