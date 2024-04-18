Immersion’s (IMMR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMMR

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 100.17% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In related news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.