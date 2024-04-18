ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.09. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 189,164 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

