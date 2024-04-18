Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS UMAY opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.