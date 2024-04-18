Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,883 shares of company stock worth $40,395,135. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.