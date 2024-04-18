Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,901.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,901.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,883 shares of company stock worth $40,395,135. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

